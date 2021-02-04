AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7597
- RBA´s Governor Lowe to testify before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.
- Australian Trade surplus jumped to 6.785M in December as imports fell.
- AUD/USD under mild-pressure, firmer equities limit declines.
The AUD/USD pair is posting a modest daily decline, trading just below the 0.7600 level ahead of the Asian opening. The pair was trapped between the persistent greenback’s demand and solid Wall Street gains, these last limiting the downside.
Australia published the December Trade Balance at the beginning of the day, which posted a surplus of 6.785M, better than the previous 5.014M. Exports increased 3% while imports were down by 2%. The country will release the December AIG Performance of Services Index, and Retail Sales for the same month. The RBA will release its monetary policy statement, while Governor Philip Lowe is due to testify before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has failed to sustain gains above 0.7600, which increases the chances of a steeper decline. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is once again below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, which extends its decline below the larger one. In the meantime, technical indicators hold within negative levels, lacking clear directional strength. Bears will probably take over on a break below 0.7650, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 0.7560 0.7520 0.7475
Resistance levels: 0.7645 0.7680 0.7730
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
