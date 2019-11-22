AUD/USD forecast: Aussie weakens for third straight week on trade uncertainty, RBA minutes

AUD/USD edged lower on Tuesday on RBA's dovish meeting accounts.

Markets try to make sense of conflicting US-China trade headlines.

RBA Governor Lowe's speech next Tuesday will be next catalyst for AUD.

The AUD/USD pair pushed lower this week and looks to settle below the 0.6800 handle pressured by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) dovish meeting minutes, uncertainty surrounding the trade war between the United States (US) and China and the broad USD recovery on upbeat data.

In the minutes of its November 5th Board meeting, the RBA reiterated that they were ready to ease the policy further if needed and noted that a case could be made for a cut at that meeting. Nevertheless, the RBA also noted that they wanted to wait and assess the impact of the substantial stimulus already delivered while adding an extended period of low interest rates would be required to meet the targets. With the initial reaction, the AUD came under modest selling pressure and dragged the AUD/USD pair below 0.6800.

Other data from Australia this week showed that the economic activity both in the manufacturing and the service sectors contracted in November with the Commonwealth Bank’s Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) coming in below 50.

The lack of high-impact macroeconomic data releases this week allowed investors to stay focused on the contradicting headlines surrounding the US-China trade conflict. Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump voiced his commitment to hike tariffs on Chinese imports if they were to fail to finalize a deal. Additionally, CNBC on Monday reported that China was not optimistic about reaching an agreement on trade and could opt-out to wait for the outcome of the 2020 general election.

Furthermore, the US Senate approved the Hong Kong human rights bill to further escalate the geopolitical tensions between the US and China. On the other hand, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Thursday said that the US could delay the December tariff hike even if there is no deal by then given that sides make good progress in the next round of face-to-face talks. Finally, US President Trump on Friday said that a trade deal with China was “potentially very close” to, once again, revive optimism. However, reports suggesting that all five commissioners of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote in favour of the proposal to bar Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei and ZTE from US government subsidy programs caused concerns among investors.

On the other hand, the IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index data on Friday came in at 51.6 in November to beat the market expectation of 51 and eased concerns over a slowdown in the economic activity in the US manufacturing sector. Moreover, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 96.8 from the previous estimate of 95.7 and helped the greenback gather strength against its rivals. After staying below the 98 mark for the large part of the week, the US Dollar Index rose to fresh weekly highs above 98.20 in the late American session ahead of the weekend.

On Tuesday, RBA Governor Lowe will be delivering a speech titled “Some Lessons from Overseas.” Although he is unlikely to touch on the near-term policy outlook in his prepared remarks, markets will be paying close attention to comments on the economic outlook. Friday’s New Home Sales and Private Sector Credit figures will be the only noticeable data releases of the week from Australia. Meanwhile, the US economic docket will feature the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, data on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



AUD/USD technical outlook

Technically, the weekly chart suggests that the pair is likely to remain under modest selling pressure in the near-term. Earlier in the week, the pair failed to break above the 20-week moving average (MA) and closed below that level for the second straight time. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart is moving sideways a tad below the 50 mark, showing that the bearish momentum hasn't yet started to build up.

Looking at the daily chart, both the RSI and the Momentum indicators are moving sideways their neutral levels, confirming the markets' indecisiveness. However, the 20-day MA on the same chart continues to stay below the 100-day MA, making it unlikely for a technical rally to take place in the short-term.

On the upside, 0.6830 (weekly high/20-week MA/20-day MA) aligns as an interim resistance ahead of 0.6855 (100-day MA). With a daily close above that level, the pair could target 0.6900 (psychological level). Supports, on the other hand, could be seen at 0.6770 (November 14th low), 0.6700 (psychological level) and 0.6670 (2019 low).

AUD/USD sentiment poll

According to the FXStreet Forecast Poll, the pair could stay under bearish pressure next week. However, the average forecast of 0.6776 is not too far off of the pair's current rate. The monthly and the quarterly views are both slightly bullish. Then again, average forecasts are both slightly above 0.6800, suggesting that a decisive rally is not expected.

Related forecasts

EUR/USD Forecast: Further falls due amid downtrend channel downbeat data and trade troubles

USD/JPY Forecast: Tricky tests after Trump's one-two punch

GBP/USD Forecast: Corbyn comeback or Boris bull-run? Opinion polls to move markets