AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6363
- Chinese GDP shrank by 6.8% in Q1, the worst reading in almost three decades.
- Aussie supported by rallying equities and a weaker greenback.
- AUD/USD neutral-to-bullish in the short term, could gather momentum once above 0.6440.
The AUD/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses on Friday, to close the day with modest gains around 0.6360. The Aussie was under mild pressure during Asian trading hours, following a batch of dismal Chinese data. The country’s GDP shrank by 6.8% in Q1, worse than anticipated and the worst reading in almost three decades. Retail Sales in the country collapsed by 15.8% YoY in March while Industrial Production was down by 1.1% in the same period, all as the result of the coronavirus pandemic. A better market mood leading stocks higher, offset the negative news, weighing on the greenback. Australia won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Monday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair maintains a positive tone according to its daily chart, as it continues to hold above a bullish 20 DMA, while technical indicators aim to regain the upside within positive levels. In the mentioned chart, however, the pair is trading roughly 100 pips below a bearish 100 DMA, which limits the bullish potential in the term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish, stuck around a flat 20 SMA but developing above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads higher within positive levels while the RSI stands pat around 53.
Support levels: 0.6330 0.6300 0.6265
Resistance levels: 0.6375 0.6400 0.6440
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
