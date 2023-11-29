AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6622
- Australian inflation slowed more than expected in October.
- The US Dollar corrected higher helped by upbeat US data; however it remains vulnerable.
- The AUD/USD ended a four-day positive streak, but risks remain tilted to the upside.
The AUD/USD dropped on Wednesday after rising for four consecutive days. The US Dollar managed to stabilize, helped by positive US data. Some consolidation in the US Dollar Index (DXY) was overdue. The upcoming US data on Thursday will be closely watched and could be decisive for the pair.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Wednesday that the monthly Consumer Price Index rose by 4.9% in the 12 months to October, slightly below the market consensus of 5.2% and lower than the 5.6% recorded in September. Inflation decelerated for the first time since July but remains above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target range of 2-3%.
The RBA probably welcomed the figures and did not significantly impact the Australian Dollar. The sharp decline in AUD/NZD was due to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's hawkish hold. On Thursday, Price Sector Credit for October is due to be released in Australia.
The AUD/USD reached a three-month high during the Asian session and then started to correct to the downside. The rebound from the 0.6600 zone was limited due to a somewhat stronger US Dollar following positive US data and despite positive risk appetite. The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 5.2% during the third quarter, revised from the previous reading of 4.9%. On Thursday, the US will report key consumer inflation figures (Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index) and the weekly Jobless Claims. Signs of low inflation and a weaker labor market could push the Dollar onto a downward path.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart shows that the pair has experienced a pullback, but the bias remains to the upside as the price stays above key Simple Moving Averages (SMA). However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning south from 70, suggesting possible consolidation or even a forthcoming correction. A strong support level emerges at the 200-day SMA, around 0.6580.
On the 4-hour chart, the bias is bullish and despite the correction, the price remains above a short-term upward trendline and the 20-SMA. As long as it holds 0.6610, further gains are likely. Before recent highs, the pair could encounter resistance around the 0.6650 area.
A decline below 0.6610 would weaken the pair ahead of the Asian session, and the initial target would be around the 0.6590 area, potentially exposing the pair to further losses.
Support levels: 0.6610 0.6590 0.6570
Resistance levels: 0.6645 0.6680 0.6720
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends four-day positive streak, remains near 1.1000
EUR/USD dropped after rising for four consecutive days. The pair is hovering slightly below 1.1000 as the US Dollar attempts to stabilize. On Thursday, Eurozone inflation data is likely to surprise to the downside. The US will report Core PCE and Jobless Claims.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2700, holding near the three-month high it reached at 1.2732. A modest recovery of the US Dollar prevented the pair from extending its rally above 1.2700. US data due on Thursday could be crucial for the Greenback.
Gold sees back and forth trading on Wednesday, holding above $2,040
Gold prices are continuing to drift into the upside, holding on the high side of $2,040 on Wednesday. Gold hit its highest bids in six months. The XAU/USD briefly ticked over $2,050 in the early Wednesday session before slipping back into $2,035, and Spot Gold is now testing back towards $2,050.
XRP price eyes $0.70 as Stuart Alderoty says Ripple could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day
Ripple has investors at the edge of their seats. However, they continue to remember September 4, when Ripple CTO Stuart Alderoty opined that XRP could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day. In his opinion, much of the world would be satisfied with a currency that no one controls being used as the world’s reserve currency.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA heads higher for fifth straight week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is advancing on Wednesday, in what is so far its fifth straight week of gains. US third-quarter GDP was revised upward, stoking stock market excitement. US Treasury yields continued to fall.