AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6622

Australian inflation slowed more than expected in October.

The US Dollar corrected higher helped by upbeat US data; however it remains vulnerable.

The AUD/USD ended a four-day positive streak, but risks remain tilted to the upside.

The AUD/USD dropped on Wednesday after rising for four consecutive days. The US Dollar managed to stabilize, helped by positive US data. Some consolidation in the US Dollar Index (DXY) was overdue. The upcoming US data on Thursday will be closely watched and could be decisive for the pair.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Wednesday that the monthly Consumer Price Index rose by 4.9% in the 12 months to October, slightly below the market consensus of 5.2% and lower than the 5.6% recorded in September. Inflation decelerated for the first time since July but remains above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target range of 2-3%.

The RBA probably welcomed the figures and did not significantly impact the Australian Dollar. The sharp decline in AUD/NZD was due to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's hawkish hold. On Thursday, Price Sector Credit for October is due to be released in Australia.

The AUD/USD reached a three-month high during the Asian session and then started to correct to the downside. The rebound from the 0.6600 zone was limited due to a somewhat stronger US Dollar following positive US data and despite positive risk appetite. The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 5.2% during the third quarter, revised from the previous reading of 4.9%. On Thursday, the US will report key consumer inflation figures (Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index) and the weekly Jobless Claims. Signs of low inflation and a weaker labor market could push the Dollar onto a downward path.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart shows that the pair has experienced a pullback, but the bias remains to the upside as the price stays above key Simple Moving Averages (SMA). However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning south from 70, suggesting possible consolidation or even a forthcoming correction. A strong support level emerges at the 200-day SMA, around 0.6580.

On the 4-hour chart, the bias is bullish and despite the correction, the price remains above a short-term upward trendline and the 20-SMA. As long as it holds 0.6610, further gains are likely. Before recent highs, the pair could encounter resistance around the 0.6650 area.

A decline below 0.6610 would weaken the pair ahead of the Asian session, and the initial target would be around the 0.6590 area, potentially exposing the pair to further losses.

Support levels: 0.6610 0.6590 0.6570

Resistance levels: 0.6645 0.6680 0.6720



View Live Chart for the AUD/USD