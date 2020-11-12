AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7227
- Australian November Consumer Inflation Expectations improved to 3.5% in November.
- AUD/USD has turned bearish in the short-term, critical support at 0.7170.
The AUD/USD pair remained confined to a tight intraday this Thursday, although it lost some ground and trades at the lower end of its weekly range in the 0.7230 price zone. The Australian dollar was weighed at the end of the day by a dismal market mood, which helped the greenback recover some ground during the American afternoon.
Australia published at the beginning of the day November Consumer Inflation Expectations, which improved from 3.4% to 3.5%, also beating expectations of 3.2%. The country won’t publish relevant macroeconomic figures this Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is at risk of falling further in the near-term and according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time-frame, it has extended its decline below its 20 SMA, which gains bearish traction. Technical indicators have fallen into negative territory, now hovering around their daily lows. The immediate support level is 0.7210, although the bearish case will be stronger on a break below 0.7170.
Support levels: 0.7210 0.7170 0.7115
Resistance levels: 0.7260 0.7300 0.7345
