AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6825

Australian private sector starts 2020 on the back foot.

Markets will be closed on Monday due to Australia Day holiday.

Coming up: NAB Business Confidence data on Tuesday and RBA CPI data on Wednesday.

After rising toward 0.6900 on the back of the upbeat labour market data from Australia, the AUD/USD pair reversed its direction and slumped to its lowest level since early December at 0.6817 on Friday before closing the week at 0.6825. The Commonwealth Bank Composite PMI in January’s advanced reading fell to 48.6 from 49.6 in December to show that the business activity in the private sector continued to contract at a faster pace.

Additionally, concerns over the potential negative impact of the coronavirus on the Chinese economy and its trading partners continued to weigh on the AUD. The National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence data on Tuesday and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) inflation report on Wednesday will be key for the AUD during the first half of the week.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair closed the day below its 100-day SMA on Friday while the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart made a bearish cross to show that the pair could have a difficult time recovering its losses in the near-term. The Momentum indicator on the 4-hour chart slumped below the 100 mark and the RSI is below the 50 handle, suggesting that the pair has more room on the downside before turning oversold.

Support levels: 0.6820 0.6800 0.6770

Resistance levels: 0.6835 0.6890 0.6920

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD