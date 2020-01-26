AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6825
- Australian private sector starts 2020 on the back foot.
- Markets will be closed on Monday due to Australia Day holiday.
- Coming up: NAB Business Confidence data on Tuesday and RBA CPI data on Wednesday.
After rising toward 0.6900 on the back of the upbeat labour market data from Australia, the AUD/USD pair reversed its direction and slumped to its lowest level since early December at 0.6817 on Friday before closing the week at 0.6825. The Commonwealth Bank Composite PMI in January’s advanced reading fell to 48.6 from 49.6 in December to show that the business activity in the private sector continued to contract at a faster pace.
Additionally, concerns over the potential negative impact of the coronavirus on the Chinese economy and its trading partners continued to weigh on the AUD. The National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence data on Tuesday and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) inflation report on Wednesday will be key for the AUD during the first half of the week.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair closed the day below its 100-day SMA on Friday while the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart made a bearish cross to show that the pair could have a difficult time recovering its losses in the near-term. The Momentum indicator on the 4-hour chart slumped below the 100 mark and the RSI is below the 50 handle, suggesting that the pair has more room on the downside before turning oversold.
Support levels: 0.6820 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6835 0.6890 0.6920
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
