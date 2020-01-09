AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6851
- Australian trade surplus at 5.8B in November, near record highs.
- AUD/USD at risk of extending its decline, waiting for Australian data.
The AUD/USD pair spent the day within Wednesday’s range, ending the day just a few pips above its weekly low of 0.6848. The Aussie advanced during Asian trading hours, although its gains were moderated as the Australian November trade balance posted a surplus of 5.8B, better than the previous 4.5B although slightly below the expected 5.9B. Exports were up by 2.0% in the month, while imports declined by 3.0%. China released December inflation figures, with the annual CPI up by 4.5%, matching the previous reading but below the expected 4.7%.
This Friday, the country will release the December AIG Performance of Services Index, previously at 53.7, and November Retail Sales, seen increasing by 0.4%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is at the lower end of its latest consolidative range, which keeps the risk skewed to the downside. A relevant low and the immediate support comes at 0.6840, with a break below the level indicating a downward extension toward 0.6770. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart favor such decline as the pair is now developing below all of its moving averages, as the RSI indicator consolidates at around 31.
Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6945 0.6980
