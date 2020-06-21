AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6835
- RBA Governor Lowe to participate in a panel discussion on the global economic recovery.
- Australian Retail Sales surged by 16.5% in May according to preliminary estimates.
- AUD/USD pressuring its weekly low, bearish case firmer once below 0.6800.
The AUD/USD pair finished the week as it started in the 0.6830 price zone, as the dismal ruling mood limited the bullish potential of the Australian currency. With the country reporting, on average, fifteen coronavirus contagions per day, the RBA is confident that the economic downturn could be shallower than earlier expected. The economic reopening keeps going with no signs of a second wave in the country, underpinning the local currency. Fears about global economic health, however, weighed on equities, which in turn, drag Aussie lower.
Australia released last Friday a preliminary estimate of May Retail Sales, which rose by 16.3%, much better than the previous -17.7%. At the beginning of this week, RBA’s Governor Lowe is due to participate in a panel discussion about COVID-19 and the global economy.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is pressuring a bullish 20 DMA in its daily chart, which maintains its bullish slope above the larger ones. Technical indicators, however, head firmly lower, approaching their midlines from above, and hinting a possible bearish extension ahead. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as technical indicators head south within negative territory, as the pair broke below its 20 and 100 SMA. Further slides are to be expected on a break below the 0.6800 figure.
Support levels: 0.6795 0.6760 0.6720
Resistance levels: 0.6860 0.6900 0.6935
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
