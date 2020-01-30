AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6709
- Aussie unable to recover amid concerns about global growth triggered by Chinese coronavirus.
- Dollar’s demand receded amid unimpressive US macroeconomic figures.
- AUD/USD bearish and near a multi-year low at 0.6670.
The Australian dollar remains among the weakest USD rivals, with the AUD/USD pair falling to 0.6699, its lowest since early October. Receding demand for the greenback was not enough to prevent the slump, neither a surge in base metals, particularly those considered safe-haven. The pair rather followed equities in their way south, as persistent concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, and how could it affect the global economy, dented investors’ mood.
Australian data released at the beginning of the day passed unnoticed, with the Q4 Import Price Index up 0.7% and the Export Price Index in the same quarter plummeting 5.2%. This Friday, Australia will publish Private Sector Credit for December, and the Q4 PPI.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips above 0.6700 ahead of the Asian opening, not far from the one-decade low set last year at 0.6670, now the immediate support. According to the 4-hour chart, the pair is at risk of extending its decline, as it continues to develop below a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which extends its decline below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator turns marginally lower within negative levels while the RSI consolidates at around 27.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840
