AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7753

Australia added 70.7K new jobs in March, although all part-time positions.

Gold surged to its highest since mid-February, providing support to the aussie.

AUD/USD is technically bullish, still below 0.7770, a strong static resistance level.

The AUD/USD pair traded as high as 0.7760 this Thursday, helped by upbeat Australian employment-related data and broad greenback’s weakness. Australia managed to add 70.7K new jobs in March, although losing 20.8K full-time positions and adding 91.5 part-time jobs. The unemployment rate contracted to 5.6%, beating expectations, while the participation rate surged to 66.3%. However, April Consumer Inflation Expectations resulted in 3.2%, down from 4.1% in the previous month.

Gold prices benefited from the dollar’s weakness, with spot surging to a fresh two-month high of $1,769.59 a troy ounce, providing extra support to the aussie. Meanwhile, global equities were on the rise, benefiting the most commodity-linked currencies. Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is overbought in the near-term but could keep advancing, as it holds near a critical static resistance level at 0.7770. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps advancing beyond all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher, reflecting strong buying interest. Technical indicators are stable near overbought readings, without signs of upward exhaustion.

Support levels: 0.7710 0.7690 0.7640

Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7820 0.7860