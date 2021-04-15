AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7753
- Australia added 70.7K new jobs in March, although all part-time positions.
- Gold surged to its highest since mid-February, providing support to the aussie.
- AUD/USD is technically bullish, still below 0.7770, a strong static resistance level.
The AUD/USD pair traded as high as 0.7760 this Thursday, helped by upbeat Australian employment-related data and broad greenback’s weakness. Australia managed to add 70.7K new jobs in March, although losing 20.8K full-time positions and adding 91.5 part-time jobs. The unemployment rate contracted to 5.6%, beating expectations, while the participation rate surged to 66.3%. However, April Consumer Inflation Expectations resulted in 3.2%, down from 4.1% in the previous month.
Gold prices benefited from the dollar’s weakness, with spot surging to a fresh two-month high of $1,769.59 a troy ounce, providing extra support to the aussie. Meanwhile, global equities were on the rise, benefiting the most commodity-linked currencies. Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is overbought in the near-term but could keep advancing, as it holds near a critical static resistance level at 0.7770. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps advancing beyond all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher, reflecting strong buying interest. Technical indicators are stable near overbought readings, without signs of upward exhaustion.
Support levels: 0.7710 0.7690 0.7640
Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7820 0.7860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
