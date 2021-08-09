From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline. The 4-hour chart shows it remains below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south and ready to cross below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators lack directional strength but remain within negative levels, without signs of downward exhaustion. The main support level now is 0.7288, this year low, and the level to break to confirm a bearish continuation during the upcoming sessions.

The optimistic sentiment faded as the day went by, with AUD/USD weighed by the poor performance of Wall Street. Also, gold prices remained under selling pressure, with the bright metal ending the day at around $1,728 a troy ounce. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish July HIA New Home Sales and July NAB’s Business Confidence, seen at 15 from 11 in the previous month.

The AUD/USD pair edged modestly lower at the beginning of the week, ending near 0.7329, its daily low. The aussie advanced modestly at the beginning of the day, underpinned by upbeat Chinese data and a positive market’s mood. The Consumer Price Index in the country rose 1% YoY in July, beating the market’s expectations, while the Producer Price Index for the same period was up 9%. The figures underpinned Asian indexes, most of which closed in the green.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.