AUD/USD recovers on Fed 0.5% rate cut.

Currency rises from more than a decade low against US dollar.

The Australian economy awaits the China impact.

After opening the week at an 11 year low against the US dollar at 0.6470 on Monday and closing at 0.6525, the surprise Federal Reserve 0.5% rate cut on Tuesday boosted the AUD/USD to 0.6598 despite the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) own 0.25% reduction earlier in the day. The RBA rate move had been expected, and while the Fed’s emergency timing was unusual, a 50 basis point decrease at the March 17-18 FOMC had been universally anticipated.

Friday’s close at 0.6640 brings the aussie to just under what was the long -term technical support at 0.6660 broken on February 20th, and which can now be expected to provide resistance to any move higher.

As we noted last week the Australian dollar has had a two-year bout of US-China trade war jitters which has taken an ever increasing toll on its resource driven economy. China is the largest consumer of its raw materials exports.

The three month rise from 0.6700 to over 0.7000 from October to January was largely based on trade optimism. The US and China announced their deal on October 15 and signed it in Washington D.C. on January 15th. For the Australian economy and its dollar that turned out to be a brief respite with the potential economic effects of the Coronavirus in China and around the world reviving all same worries in February.

Australian statistics March 2-6

Monday

The RBA commodity index dropped 6.1% Y/Y in February more than double the January 2.6% decline for the fifth loss in a row. The AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index for February dropped to 44.3 from 45.4. It was the lowest score since June 2015. The Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for February unexpectedly rose to 50.2 from 49.6. A gain to 49.8 had been predicted.

Tuesday

Building permits showed an unexpected 15.3% fall in January, a large but not uncommon occurrence in this volatile series. New home sales rose 5.7% in January following December’s 2% increase.

The RBA reduction in the cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.5% was fourth cut in the last ten months. From June to October 2019 the bank cut its base rate by 0.25% three times, starting at 1.5% under the same trade war logic that the Fed and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand later used.

Wednesday

Gross domestic product in the fourth quarter was stronger than originally posted, 1.7% and forecast,1.9%, coming in at 2.2% on the year. It was the best reading since the final three months of 2018. On the quarter GDP grew 0.5%, better than the 0.3% estimate though less than the 0.6% revised rate in the prior quarter.

Thursday

Imports and exports each declined 3% in January after rising 2% and 1% in December.

Friday

Retail sales slipped 0.3% in January after December’s negatively revised 0.7% decline. A flat result had been forecast. Sales have deteriorated over the turn of the year averaging -0.5% in December and January after 0.18% for the prior six months.

Australian statistics March 9-13

Tuesday

National Australian Bank’s Business Confidence index for February is predicted to rise to flat from -0.1. The business conditions index is expected to be unchanged at 3. Both gauges are near the bottom of their five year range.

Wednesday

Westpac consumer confidence is expected to drop from 2.3% in February to -0.4% in March.

Statistics conclusion

Australian statistics are likely to show further deterioration as the impact of the China shutdown works its way into the numbers. Economic information around the world is subject to a critical before and after evaluation as data from January and February become less relevant as analysts wait for March information to reflect the new global situation. Economic information is, for the time being, secondary to the flows generated by markets seeking safety from uncertainty.

US statistics March 2-6

American statistics though plentiful and generally good played second or maybe third fiddle to the Fed and the credit markets.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for February on Monday at 50.1 missed the 50.5 forecast and just remained in expansion after January’s surprise vault to 50.9 following five months of contractions. New orders slipped below 50 to 49.8 as predicted, from 52 in January, like the overall gauge, the first expansion score since August. The employment index provided a small surprise rising to 46.9 in February on a 46.6 estimate, from 46.6 the previous month.

Construction spending in January more than doubled its 0.7% forecast at 1.8% and December was revised to 0.2% from -0.2%.

The Fed unanimous vote to cut the base rate by 0.5% announced at 10:00 am on Tuesday just after the equity market opened was, as the BOC cut, specific to the “evolving risks to economic activity” posed by the Coronavirus. A rate decrease had been almost universally expected at the FOMC meeting in two weeks and its early arrival did nothing to improve the day’s equity or credit trading where the Dow lost 786 points and the 10-year Treasury shed 16 points closing at 1.001%.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden’s victory in the day’s Super Tuesday primary voting against Bernie Sanders the self-proclaimed democratic socialist Senator from Vermont sent both markets into reverse on Wednesday with the 10-year gaining 5 points to 1.06% and the Dow soaring 1173 points its second largest one day gain on record. The record of 1,293 points had been set two days earlier on Monday.

Wednesday’s service sector PMI was notably better than forecast, especially given the two month old viral crisis. The overall score from the Institute for Supply Management at 57.3 for February was up from 55.5 prior and ahead of the 54.9 estimate. New orders forged higher to 63.1 from 56.2, skipping past the 56.3 predictions with the best reading since June 2018. Even the employment index improved more than predicted to 55.6 over at 54.1 predictions and January’s 53.1.

The Fed Beige Book prepared for the March 17-18 FOMC said that the economy expanded at a “modest to moderate “rate over the six seeks since it last editions.

Initial jobless claims on Thursday rose to 216,000 in the week ending February 28th, but the 4-week moving average of 213,000 remains at the extreme low end of the range for the past five decades.

The Labor Department’s Employment Situation Report for February on Friday confirmed that the US economy, despite the near panic in the trading markets over the Coronavirus has continued to create jobs and income for US workers.

US statistics March 9-13

A relatively light week in the States

Consumer prices for February son Tuesday will provide an indication of where the Fed’s preferred PCE gauge will be later in the month. Headline CPI is forecast to flat on the month down from 0.1% in January and annul price gains are expected to drop to 2.3% in February from 2.5% prior. Core rates are expected to be stable at 0.2% on the month and 2.3% on the year.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for March on Friday will give the first good reading on the reaction the Coronavirus that has so roiled markets. Sentiment is forecast to fall to 97 in March from 101.

Statistics conclusion

Traders are primed for confirmation that the slowdown they fear is heading toward thr global economy is real.

Weaker than forecast data will accentuate the present equity, credit and dollar trends but, as with the service ISM numbers, good news will have to build a critical mass before it affects market attitudes. Neither the US dollar or its Australian counterpart will respond in an economically rational manner to data until the fear and angst surrounding the Coronavirus have been assimilated into the market outlook.

AUD/USD technical outlook

The recovery in the AUD/USD brought the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back to neutral after being heavily oversold at the end of last week. The same cannot be said for the moving averages all of which remain negative.

Good resistance sits at 0.6660, the long term support that was breached on February 20th. Even though in normal markets this would be a substantial impediment the flow and safety driven trading of the last two weeks will make short work of the block if the incentive is sufficient. There is a moderate line at 0.6700 and weak ones at 0.6740 and 0.6760. Moving higher there are moderate lines at 0.6800, 0.6875, 0.6915, 0.6950. Support lies at 0.6580, 0.6555, 0.6525 and 0.6475.

AUD/USD sentiment poll

Last week's culmination of the aussie's two year fall and this week's modest recovery have left the market feeling decidedly bullish.

The one week view is strongly bullish 75% vs 39%, trivially bearish 8% vs 39% and moderately uncertain 17% vs 23%. The forecast ramps higher to 0.6692 from 0.6541.

The one month outlook is less bullish 60% vs 70%, more bearish 24% vs 21% and more neutral 16% vs 9%. The forecast is virtually the same as the one week at 0.6698 but a bit higher than last week's 0.6661

The one quarter view is less bullish, 43% vs 78%, more bearish 24% vs 16% and 33% neutral vs 6%. The forecast reflects the roughly equal division at 0.6719 from 0.6728 last week.

With the two year decline barely turned traders think the most logical move is higher but the farther out you look the more questioning the view. Given the uncertainty around the global economic picture, the skepticism is understandable.