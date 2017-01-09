AUD/USD Forecast: 0.81 or 0.78? Data heavy week ahead
Over the last two weeks or so, the AUD/USD pair has established a nice rising wedge kind of formation alongside a three-month long rising trend line. Will we see a bearish reversal - downside break of the rising wedge and the rising trend line? Or is the AUD/USD poised to re-test and possibly break above the recent high of 0.8066.
Data heavy week ahead for the Aussie
Tuesday: RBA at 4:30 GMT - RBA is widely expected to keep the interest rates unchanged. Out of 42 economists polled by Reuters, 41 forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would stand pat at its policy meeting on September 5.
Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may attempt to jawbone the local currency - ‘an appreciating exchange rate would be expected to result in a slower pick-up in economic activity and inflation than currently forecast.’ Some economists are counting on hearing a more upbeat Reserve Bank of Australia this week
Wednesday: Australia Q2 GDP at 01:30 GMT - According to Bloomberg's survey, gross domestic product [GDP] growth is seen coming in at 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, and 1.8% year-on-year.
Thursday: Australia Retail Sales and Trade Balance at 01:30 GMT - The market is expecting Australia to maintain a surplus of around $850 million after it narrowed sharply in June. July retail sales are seen rising 0.3% m/m.
Friday: Australia home loans at 01:30 GMT and China trade data at 02:00 GMT
AUD/USD Technical Analysis
Daily chart
Observations
- Rising wedge
- Rising trend line
- Prices struggling to break above 61.8% Fib R of 0.8066-0.7808
- 14-day RSI is consolidating above 50.00 levels
Resistance
0.80 [psychological level] - 0.8007 [Monthly 200-MA]
0.8010 [rising wedge hurdle]
0.8066 [July 27 high]
0.81 [psychological level]
Support
0.7926 [rising wedge support]
0.79 [rising trendline support]
0.7848 [upward sloping 50-DMA]
View
- The spot is currently trading around 0.7961 [weekly 200-MA].
- Multiple weekly candles with long tails indicate the spot could re-test 0.80 levels. However, only a bullish rising wedge breakout would open doors for 0.8066-0.81 handle.
- On the downside, a break below 0.79 handle [rising trend line support] would establish a lower high/lower low pattern and signal trend reversal. August low of 0.7808 could then be put to test.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.