AUD/USD Forecast: 0.81 or 0.78? Data heavy week ahead

Over the last two weeks or so, the AUD/USD pair has established a nice rising wedge kind of formation alongside a three-month long rising trend line. Will we see a bearish reversal - downside break of the rising wedge and the rising trend line? Or is the AUD/USD poised to re-test and possibly break above the recent high of 0.8066.

Data heavy week ahead for the Aussie

Tuesday: RBA at 4:30 GMT - RBA is widely expected to keep the interest rates unchanged. Out of 42 economists polled by Reuters, 41 forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would stand pat at its policy meeting on September 5.

Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may attempt to jawbone the local currency - ‘an appreciating exchange rate would be expected to result in a slower pick-up in economic activity and inflation than currently forecast.’ Some economists are counting on hearing a more upbeat Reserve Bank of Australia this week

Wednesday: Australia Q2 GDP at 01:30 GMT - According to Bloomberg's survey, gross domestic product [GDP] growth is seen coming in at 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, and 1.8% year-on-year.

Thursday: Australia Retail Sales and Trade Balance at 01:30 GMT - The market is expecting Australia to maintain a surplus of around $850 million after it narrowed sharply in June. July retail sales are seen rising 0.3% m/m.

Friday: Australia home loans at 01:30 GMT and China trade data at 02:00 GMT

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Daily chart

Observations

Rising wedge

Rising trend line

Prices struggling to break above 61.8% Fib R of 0.8066-0.7808

14-day RSI is consolidating above 50.00 levels

Resistance

0.80 [psychological level] - 0.8007 [Monthly 200-MA]

0.8010 [rising wedge hurdle]

0.8066 [July 27 high]

0.81 [psychological level]

Support

0.7926 [rising wedge support]

0.79 [rising trendline support]

0.7848 [upward sloping 50-DMA]

View