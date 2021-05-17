AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD longs at very strong support at 7720/10 worked perfectly. We bottomed exactly here & shot higher to 7760/70 & half way to the next target of 7800/10.
NZDUSD buying opportunity at 7170/60 was revised down to 7160/50...but unfortunately, we bottomed at 7167. If you managed to buy, the pair shot higher to all targets as far as 7245/50 & we topped exactly here.
AUDJPY longs at strong support at 8480/40 working as we recover to 8516.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD holding first support at 7770/60 targets 7800/10, perhaps as far as 7840/50. Watch strong 500-month moving average resistance at 7880/85.
First support at 7770/60. Strong support at 7720/10. Longs need stops below last week's low at 7686. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7675/65 & 7625/20, perhaps as far as 7370/60.
NZDUSD longs work on the run to all targets as far as 7245/50. The outlook remains positive as we look for 7260/70 & 7300/10. A break higher targets 7370/80.
Outlook positive with first support at 7220/10. A buying opportunity at 7170/60, stop below 7130.
AUDJPY holds the 500-week moving average support at 8480/40 to target 8515/25 &8560/80.
Strong support at 8480/40, stops below 8410. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 8370/60 & 8320/10.
