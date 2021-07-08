AUD - Australian Dollar
Despite the USD index falling 0.3% overnight, the Australian dollar fell against the worlds reserve currency as the spread of the new Covid variant spooked markets and their outlook for the economic recovery. AUD/USD fell from 0.7460 to 0.7418, representing its lowest level since December 2020. It was a similar story for the NZD, which fell from 0.6985 throughout trade to around 0.6935. With the NZD having a worse session than the AUD, the AUD/NZD cross rate rose from Wednesday’s one-month lows to once again trade above 1.0700.
The risk off move overnight has been attributed to investor caution on the back of a possible slowdown in economic growth and the rising spread of the new delta variant. With Japan announcing a state of emergency and infection rates increasing in countries with high vaccination rates, the outlook for a global reopening is dimming.
Looking forward to the session ahead, the RBNZ are set to announce bond buying plans for the next week at 12pm. Markets are expecting the pace to be kept at $200m and market action is expected to be muted. There is also some important CPI and PPI data due out of China as well as Canadian employment data later in the session. Given recent moves, AUD/USD supports have been broken with the next level on the downside seen at 0.7400.
Key Movers
As we alluded to above, the risk off moves overnight are our market mover for today. In typical risk off fashion, we saw the safe haven JPY and CHF both higher across the board, as investors flocked to safety on delta variant and global growth concerns. USD/JPY fell back below the key 110.00 handle to trade at 109.50, with commodity currencies feeling the brunt of sharp falls across the board.
Equity markets also fell across the board. Asia’s Hang Seng fell 2.9%, Europe’s EuroStoxx 600 was off 1.7% and the S&P500 fell 1.6% at the session open before recovering slightly.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7400 - 0.7750 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6200- 0.6330 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8355– 1.8650 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0650 - 1.0740 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9260 - 0.9370 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1830 after failed attempt to recover
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1867 but retreated from the level, weighed by a dismal market’s mood. Wall Street managed to bounce from intraday lows but remains in the red.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
Gold bears testing bullish commitments at daily support
Gold bears are pressuring the daily support structure as the greenback wobbles. The euro and US data have weighed on the US dollar on Thursday.
These two altcoins may decouple from Bitcoin and target new highs
The DeFi space has been a reservoir of exciting trading opportunities since June 22. Based on the charts, SOL and COMP stand out for their relative strength and future potential to decouple from the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
Stocks slump, with jobless claims highlighting volatile recovery
Falling yields and disappointing jobless claims have highlighted worries over the economic rebound. One benefactor of that has come from the VIX, which hit a two-week high. US crude inventories lost another 6 million barrels, helping to stabilise a market that had been on the back foot.