AUD/USD: failed bullish breakout favors downside

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7516

The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7555 this Tuesday, level reached after the RBA offered a not-that-dovish stance, while leaving its interest rate unchanged at 1.5%. Governor Lowe sounded more optimistic than in the previous meeting, with an improved outlook on the employment and reaffirming that the ongoing policy is consistent with "sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time.” The pair, however, retreated after soft Australian data, falling further in the London morning, and struggling now to hold above 0.7500. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the intraday rally stalled around its 200 EMA, while the price was unable to establish itself above a daily descendant trend line coming from late March, indicating that the upside is still limited. In the same chart, the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, while indicators lost their bearish strength within positive territory, indicating that selling interest is not yet strong enough to trigger a bearish breakout.

Support levels: 0.7510 0.7470 0.7430

Resistance levels: 0.7560 0.7600 0.7650

