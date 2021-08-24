AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar extended Monday’s rebound yesterday, pushing through 0.7250 as investors continued to support commodity markets and risk assets. Last week's risk off agenda has flipped amid expectations the Fed will refrain from tapering bond purchases and normalising monetary policy in the face of the delta variant, while China again reported low levels of community transmission with just 1 suspected case recorded. China’s ability to wrest control of this latest delta outbreak has fostered hopes the world’s second-largest economy will enjoy a swift recovery. Added Central Bank support and early signs of increased domestic activity have helped reignite demand for key commodities. Oil extended its recovery, clearing $71 a barrel, while iron ore advanced a further 2%, marking a 15% rebound off lows hit last week. The AUD outperformed most majors, up a further half a percent overnight, touching intraday highs at 0.7270. While risks remain skewed to the downside, there is scope to suggest renewed demand for risk assets amid improving market sentiment could help drive the AUD back toward 0.73 - 0.74 US cents. With little of note on this week’s macroeconomic ticket, we continue to monitor global risk trends and forces for direction.
Key Movers
Commodity currencies outperformed their major counterparts on Tuesday, advancing against the USD and key crosses as other major units showed little to excite investors. The yen tracked marginally higher against the USD, while the GBP and EUR enjoyed modest gains, touching 1.3745 and 1.1765 respectively. The dollar index moved lower, giving up two tenths of a percent, and remains vulnerable to a further correction if markets sustain a shift toward positive sentiment. Having latched onto positive Covid news in China, there is a renewed optimism the worst may be behind us and a second global economic rebuild can begin. That said, the delta variant continues to rip through countries and areas with low vaccination rates, meaning lockdowns and reduced economic activity are likely to remain a drag on growth through the rest of 2021 and into 2022. We maintain our view that risks remain broadly skewed to the downside through the near term as shifting sentiments steer direction.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7120 - 0.7320 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6120 - 0.6220 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8780 - 1.9120 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0380 - 1.0520 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9090 - 0.9220 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level
The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730. The pair advanced amid a better market mood backed by diminished chances of US Federal Reserve tapering.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.6950 on mixed New Zealand trade data
NZD/USD extends consolidation of the recent gains, down 0.08% to refresh intraday low with 0.6945, following the release of New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Kiwi pair rose to a one-week high the previous day.
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
Renowned analysts affirm XRP price will rise to $10 after brief correction
Historically the most significant gains in altcoins have appeared in the last leg of the bullrun. Analysts expect a repeat of the XRP price action in the 2017 bull run where the altcoin’s price rallied nearly 1400% in less than 30 days.