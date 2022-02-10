AUD/USD is progressing as anticipated since it tagged a low of .7051. It is debatable what the wave patterns are to the left of the January 28 low and that debate has an impact on how far AUDUSD rallies.

If this current rally is a wave “iii”, then after a pause near .7315, this will likely carry up to .7380 (illustrated on the chart).

If this rally is a wave “c”, then resistance appears near .7255-.7340 (not shown on chart).

I see a fair amount of evidence for either model. The look of the structure has me leaning towards the rally being wave "iii" that eventually pressures .7315 and possibly .7380.