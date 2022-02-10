AUD/USD is progressing as anticipated since it tagged a low of .7051. It is debatable what the wave patterns are to the left of the January 28 low and that debate has an impact on how far AUDUSD rallies.
If this current rally is a wave “iii”, then after a pause near .7315, this will likely carry up to .7380 (illustrated on the chart).
If this rally is a wave “c”, then resistance appears near .7255-.7340 (not shown on chart).
I see a fair amount of evidence for either model. The look of the structure has me leaning towards the rally being wave "iii" that eventually pressures .7315 and possibly .7380.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your initial investment. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. See The Waves will not accept liability for any loss or damage including, without limitation, to any loss of profit which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
