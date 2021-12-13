After a completing a bullish Elliott wave impulse pattern from March 2020 to February 2021, AUD/USD has corrected a portion of that uptrend.
The corrective dip from February 2021 to December 2021 has taken the shape of a double zigzag labeled W-X-Y which came close to the 38% retracement of the entire 2020 uptrend.
Where do we go from here? There are three main scenarios to follow for AUDUSD at this juncture (no specific order) :
- The entire corrective dip in 2021 is over leading to new highs above 80 cents
- The 2021 corrective dip is just the first leg, or ‘A’ wave, of a larger A-B-C correction
- The double zigzag morphs into a triple zigzag labeled W-X-Y-X-Y
New Highs Above 80 Cents
As AUD/USD has retraced 38% of the uptrend, it is possible that AUDUSD begins to rally above .8000. Since the correction retraced a shallow 38%, the rally likely carries well above .8000 while holding above the December low of .6993. A move below .6993 suspends this option.
Just Wave ‘A’ of Larger A-B-C Correction Pattern
Another possibility is the correction to December is wave ‘A’ of a larger A-B-C corrective pattern. This could be wave ‘A’ of a flat or wave ‘A’ of a triangle. Under this scenario, AUD/USD likely carries higher up to .76-.78.
Double Zigzag Morphs Into Triple Zigzag
This option would call for a rally that holds below .79, then continues to dig lower creating a lower low below .69. This pattern would be labeled W-X-Y-X-Z.
In Conclusion
Let’s see which of these scenarios play out as we enter into the new calendar year. The key level to the downside is the December 2021 low. Breaking to new lows eliminates the idea of a completed wave from February 2021.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your initial investment. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. See The Waves will not accept liability for any loss or damage including, without limitation, to any loss of profit which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?