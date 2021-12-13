After a completing a bullish Elliott wave impulse pattern from March 2020 to February 2021, AUD/USD has corrected a portion of that uptrend.

The corrective dip from February 2021 to December 2021 has taken the shape of a double zigzag labeled W-X-Y which came close to the 38% retracement of the entire 2020 uptrend.

Where do we go from here? There are three main scenarios to follow for AUDUSD at this juncture (no specific order) :

The entire corrective dip in 2021 is over leading to new highs above 80 cents

The 2021 corrective dip is just the first leg, or ‘A’ wave, of a larger A-B-C correction

The double zigzag morphs into a triple zigzag labeled W-X-Y-X-Y

New Highs Above 80 Cents

As AUD/USD has retraced 38% of the uptrend, it is possible that AUDUSD begins to rally above .8000. Since the correction retraced a shallow 38%, the rally likely carries well above .8000 while holding above the December low of .6993. A move below .6993 suspends this option.

Just Wave ‘A’ of Larger A-B-C Correction Pattern

Another possibility is the correction to December is wave ‘A’ of a larger A-B-C corrective pattern. This could be wave ‘A’ of a flat or wave ‘A’ of a triangle. Under this scenario, AUD/USD likely carries higher up to .76-.78.

Double Zigzag Morphs Into Triple Zigzag

This option would call for a rally that holds below .79, then continues to dig lower creating a lower low below .69. This pattern would be labeled W-X-Y-X-Z.

In Conclusion

Let’s see which of these scenarios play out as we enter into the new calendar year. The key level to the downside is the December 2021 low. Breaking to new lows eliminates the idea of a completed wave from February 2021.