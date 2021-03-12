AUD/USD edges higher as expected

AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD edges higher as expected hitting all our targets & selling opportunity at7780/90 with stops above 7800. We have now switched in to short positions.
NZDUSD beat important resistance at 7180/90 to hit 7240. Key resistance at 7235/45today. Shorts need stops above 7260.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD bounced from support at 7620/10 to our targets of 7710/20 & 7780/90 forup to 120 ticks profit on the week. Try shorts with stops above 7800. Be ready to buya break above 7810 targeting 7850/60.
Our shorts target 7745/35, perhaps as far as 7715/10 for profit taking on anyremaining shorts.
NZDUSD key resistance at 7235/45. Be ready to buy a break above 7260 for 7280/90,perhaps as far as 7320/25.
Shorts at 7235/45 target 7190/80. Try longs with stops below 7160.
Chart
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.