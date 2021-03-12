AUD/USD edges higher as expected

AUD/USD – NZD/USD

AUDUSD edges higher as expected hitting all our targets & selling opportunity at7780/90 with stops above 7800. We have now switched in to short positions.

NZDUSD beat important resistance at 7180/90 to hit 7240. Key resistance at 7235/45today. Shorts need stops above 7260.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD bounced from support at 7620/10 to our targets of 7710/20 & 7780/90 forup to 120 ticks profit on the week. Try shorts with stops above 7800. Be ready to buya break above 7810 targeting 7850/60.

Our shorts target 7745/35, perhaps as far as 7715/10 for profit taking on anyremaining shorts.

NZDUSD key resistance at 7235/45. Be ready to buy a break above 7260 for 7280/90,perhaps as far as 7320/25.

Shorts at 7235/45 target 7190/80. Try longs with stops below 7160.

