AUD/USD: easing from 0.8000 adds to the bearish case

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7927

The AUD/USD pair is pulling back sharply from a daily high of 0.7995, reached on better-than-expected Australian data released at the beginning of the day. Building permits fell in July, but by less than expected, down in the month 1.7% when compared to June, and by 13.9% when compared to a year earlier. Construction work done during the second quarter of the year, rose by 9.3%, against expectations of a 1.0% advance or previous 0.9%. The pair heads into the US opening around its daily low of 0.7925, with the greenback getting an additional boost from better-than-expected local data. Failure around 0.8000 is indeed backing the downward case, although dollar gains are so far corrective, and the pair is far from a bearish breakout. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is below its 20 SMA and the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline around 0.7935, the immediate resistance, while technical indicators head lower, but within neutral territory. Below 0.7900, the decline could extends towards the 0.7870, a major static support level.

Support levels: 0.7900 0.7870 0.7840

Resistance levels: 0.7935 0.7965 0.8000

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD