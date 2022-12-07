Daily currency update
The Australian dollar has tracked sideways through trade on Tuesday, bouncing between US$0.6680 and US$0.6750 in what was a largely uneventful day. Investors ignored the RBA’s last policy update for 2022, having already priced in the 25-basis point hike. With little change in the RBA’s narrative and forward guidance, the AUD reaction was, for lack of a better word, lacklustre, tracking within a 20-point range through and leading out of the policy announcement. Instead, market attentions remain affixed to the broader risk narrative. Further relaxation in China’s COVID management policies helped elevate risk appetite. At the same time, commentary from key banking leaders at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan warned of a significant and hard recession in 2023. Markets appear content in carrying forward Monday’s risk-off mood without any real headline newsflow. We anticipate price action will remain well contained, leading into Friday’s US PPI update ahead of next week’s headline CPI print and Fed policy announcement.
Key movers
Price Action across majors was well contained Tuesday as commodity currencies softened amid an extension in Monday’s risk of move and a downturn in Oil prices. The AUD and CAD underperformed, while the NZD looked to consolidate support at US$0.63. Amidst a stronger US dollar, the euro gave up a break above €1.05 to trade nearer €1.0450 on open this morning, while the GBP slipped below £1.2150, and the JPY allowed the USD to track back above ¥137. Our attentions turn now to German industrial production data and the Bank of Canada’s latest policy decision. The market is split between a 25- and 50-point hike, and while betting favours a 25-point adjustment, surveys suggest it will be a close call. We anticipate CAD price action leading out of the policy announcement.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6620 – 0.6780 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6350 – 0.6430 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8020 – 1.8320 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0530 – 1.080 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9080 – 0.9180 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.