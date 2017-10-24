AUD/USD: downward pressure intact, 0.7820 caps short-term

Aussie among the weakest as US-related assets uproar.

Break below October low of 0.7732 should signal a steeper slide.

The Australian dollar is among the weakest currencies across the board this Tuesday, trading a couple of pips above its daily low of 0.7773 against the greenback. There were no news during the Asian session to trigger the decline, and in fact, in terms of pips, the pair is barely 40 pips lower on the day, little relevant in the wider picture, although at the same time the pair is trading barely 30 pips away from October's low, which was a three-month low. The pair has been in a clear bearish trend ever since topping around 0.8100 in September, mostly due to the RBA decision to keep rates at record lows, announcing at the same time that hikes in other major economies don't mean Australia will follow the same path. Technically, the pair is bearish short-term, although with no downward momentum at the time being, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gain downward traction above the current level, now nearing the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily fall at 0.7820, offering a strong resistance for the upcoming hours, while technical indicator lack directional strength but hold near oversold readings. The pair has scope to extend its decline down to 0.7732, October low, with a break below probably resulting in a steeper decline for the upcoming sessions.

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7777

Support levels: 0.7770 0.7730 0.7690

Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7850 0.7880

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD