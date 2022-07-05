Overview
A complete top down analysis of the AUDUSD.
AUD/USD monthly
Monthly support at 0.6826, 0.6722, and 0.6671, resistance at 0.6967 and 0.6991.
Monthly chart is in a downtrend and price has traded below the 0.6826 monthly support level. Will price decline and hold below the 0.6826 monthly support level?
AUD/USD weekly
Weekly support at 0.6826, resistance at 0.6967.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price has now formed a further lower bottom and continues to decline.
AUD/USD daily
Daily support at 0.6764, resistance at 0.6869 and 0.6964.
Daily chart is in a downtrend. Price has broken the the 0.6826 monthly support level confirming the double top pattern.
Watching for price to fail at the 62-79% fib retracement area 0.6887 - 0.6921 for a further decline.
Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.
Short term target 0.6722 monthly support. Double top price projection target 0.6391.
