AUD/USD: Downside is expected to be limited

AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD edges higher as expected. Outlook remains positive.
NZDUSD struggles at important resistance at 7180/90.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD bounced from support at 7620/10 to our targets of 7655/65 & 23.6%Fibonacci resistance at 7710/20. Now we continue higher as expected towards7765/70, perhaps as far as 7790/7800.
Downside is expected to be limited. Minor support at 7700/7690. Buy again at7630/20 with stops below 7600. A break lower however is a sell signal targeting7570/60 & strong support at 7545/35. Try longs with stops below 7515.
NZDUSD still testing first resistance at 7180/90. This is important again today but beready to buy a break above 7220 targeting 7250 & 7270/80.
Minor support at 7160/50. Strong support at the January low at 7105/7095. A breakbelow 7080 risks a slide to 7060/50 then support at 7000/6990.
Chart
Latest Forex Analysis
