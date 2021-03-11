Jason Sen Jason Sen

AUD/USD: Downside is expected to be limited

AUDUSD edges higher as expected. Outlook remains positive.

NZDUSD struggles at important resistance at 7180/90.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD bounced from support at 7620/10 to our targets of 7655/65 & 23.6%Fibonacci resistance at 7710/20. Now we continue higher as expected towards7765/70, perhaps as far as 7790/7800.

Downside is expected to be limited. Minor support at 7700/7690. Buy again at7630/20 with stops below 7600. A break lower however is a sell signal targeting7570/60 & strong support at 7545/35. Try longs with stops below 7515.

NZDUSD still testing first resistance at 7180/90. This is important again today but beready to buy a break above 7220 targeting 7250 & 7270/80.

Minor support at 7160/50. Strong support at the January low at 7105/7095. A breakbelow 7080 risks a slide to 7060/50 then support at 7000/6990.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels

Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels

Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.

Gold News

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

