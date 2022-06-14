Overview

A complete top down analysis of the AUDUSD.

AUD/USD monthly

Monthly support at 0.6826 and 0.6722, resistance at 0.6967 and 0.6991.

Monthly chart is in a downtrend. Price has false broke last month’s high and is now targeting the 0.6826 monthly support level.

AUD/USD weekly

Weekly support at 0.6828, resistance at 0.6967.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price has formed the first lower top confirming the continued decline.

AUD/USD daily

Daily support at 0.6828, resistance at 0.7030.

Daily chart is in a downtrend. Price may have formed a double top at the 0.7266 daily resistance level and is targeting a break of the 0.6826 monthly support level.

Short term target 0.6826 monthly support. Double top price projection target 0.6391.