Overview
A complete top down analysis of the AUDUSD.
AUD/USD monthly
Monthly support at 0.6826 and 0.6722, resistance at 0.6967 and 0.6991.
Monthly chart is in a downtrend. Price has false broke last month’s high and is now targeting the 0.6826 monthly support level.
AUD/USD weekly
Weekly support at 0.6828, resistance at 0.6967.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price has formed the first lower top confirming the continued decline.
AUD/USD daily
Daily support at 0.6828, resistance at 0.7030.
Daily chart is in a downtrend. Price may have formed a double top at the 0.7266 daily resistance level and is targeting a break of the 0.6826 monthly support level.
Short term target 0.6826 monthly support. Double top price projection target 0.6391.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!