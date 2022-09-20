The Australian dollar is in negative territory today. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6706, down 0.30% on the day.
RBA says rates to increase
The RBA minutes of the September 6th meeting didn’t shed any new light on the central bank’s rate policy, and the Australian dollar’s response has been muted. The minutes reiterated the message that the markets have already heard from Governor Lowe – additional rate hikes are coming, but the size of the hikes will depend on inflation and growth.
The minutes noted that rates are approaching “normal settings”. At the meeting, members argued over whether to raise rates by 25bp or 50bp – in the end, the Bank went for the latter option, bringing the cash rate to 2.35%. With no inflation or employment data prior to the October meeting, the RBA may still be up in the air with regard to the size of the rate hike right up to decision time. This will make for an interesting meeting which could trigger volatility from the Australian dollar.
There are arguments to be made on both sides. Inflation rose to 6.1% in the second quarter, and as the RBA’s number one priority, Lowe may want to keep the pedal on the floor until there are clear signs that inflation is moving lower. On the other hand, inflation expectations have slowed over three straight months, a possible indication that inflation may have peaked or will do so shortly. Lowe would very much like to guide the economy to a soft landing, which would be facilitated by a modest 0.25% hike.
The Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday, with the markets expecting a 0.75% hike. There is about a 20% chance of a massive full-point hike. The markets will be listening carefully to the Fed’s guidance – if it is hawkish, the US dollar should respond with broad gains.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD has support at 0.6623 and 0.6523.
-
There is resistance at 0.6769 and 0.6869.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).