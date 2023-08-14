Australian central bank leaders believe that higher interest rates and rising costs of living will continue to put unprecedented pressure on households and, as a result, on consumption, while per capita output will decline in the second half of the year.
Whether there will be more rate hikes this year will depend on data coming out of Australia, especially on wage growth and inflation.
However, many economists believe that the RBA leaders are very close to the peak of interest rates, and the August decision on the interest rate is a clear signal that the RBA is taking a wait-and-see attitude, especially since the bank itself expects a further decline in inflation towards the target level of 2% - 3%.
At the end of the month (August 30), fresh data on consumer inflation in Australia will be presented, and if they also confirm its slowdown, then at the next September meeting, the RBA will most likely again take a pause in raising interest rates. At the same time, economists believe that if the interest rate is raised at this meeting (September 5), then this will be its last increase in the current cycle of tightening the monetary policy of the RBA. Most likely, this will be a bearish factor for the Australian dollar.
However, further tightening of monetary policy can also become a negative factor for it, economists say: if inflation starts to grow again, then with a further increase in interest rates, pressure on the labor market and the Australian economy will increase.
From a technical point of view, AUD/USD is developing a downward trend, also being under pressure from the US dollar after the publication of statistics from the US.
AUD/USD continues to trade in the bear market zone, short-term, medium-term, long-term - below the key resistance level 0.7040. In the previous review, we suggested that in the event of a breakdown of the support level 0.6755, it would be logical to expect a further decline in the pair as part of a long-term bearish trend. So far, events are developing exactly according to this main scenario.
Support levels: 0.6455, 0.6390, 0.6285, 0.6200, 0.6170.
Resistance levels: 0.6505, 0.6553, 0.6600, 0.6655, 0.6700, 0.6730, 0.6740, 0.6800, 0.6840, 0.6900, 0.6950, 0.7000, 0.7040.
*) see also “Technical Analysis and Trading scenarios" -> Telegram
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates daily losses near 1.0900
EUR/USD staged a modest rebound to the 1.0900 area after touching its weakest level since early July below 1.0880. Following a mixed opening, Wall Street's main indexes trade in the green, limiting the US Dollar's gains and helping the pair find support.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2650 as USD rally loses momentum
Following a sharp decline toward 1.2600, GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered above 1.2650 amid improving market mood, erasing a large portion of its daily losses in the process. Employment and inflation data from the UK later this week could ramp up the pair's volatility.
Gold rebounds from multi-week lows, holds near $1,910
Gold price broke below the daily trading range and touched its lowest level in five weeks near $1,900 in the American session. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 4.2%, however, XAU/USD managed to recover toward $1,910.
Pro XRP attorney Jeremy Hogan assures Ripple holder community that the altcoin is not a contract
Pro-XRP attorney, Jeremy Hogan, addressed the crypto community’s concerns regarding XRP’s security status and whether it is subject to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) interlocutory appeal.
It’s retail week for the stock market with Target, Walmart, Home Depot on tap
The S&P 500 declined for its second week in a row, down 0.31%. Monday, August 7 witnessed an impressive rally, but the optimism quickly dissolved as mega cap stocks pulled back amid higher US Treasury yields.