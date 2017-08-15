AUD/USD: decline extends, Aussie gains will likely attract sellers

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7834

The AUD/USD pair fell to a 0.7825 this Tuesday, its lowest in almost a month, as the greenback trades broadly higher amid easing geopolitical tensions between the US and North Korea. The strong recovery in equities was offset by a sharp decline in gold prices when it comes to backing the Aussie. The RBA released the minutes of its latest meeting at the beginning of the day, which brought a small twist to previous rhetoric, as the Central Bank seems no longer concerned over the labour market, focusing their "careful monitoring" in the housing sector. Policy makers expressed once again their concerns over the risk of a higher AUD to the economy, although the impact of the wording was quite limited. The decline of the pair, as said above, has more to do with increased demand for the greenback and in line with the dominant bearish trend of the pair. The intraday technical picture supports additional declines ahead, as the price remained capped by a bearish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, which stands a few pips below the daily descendant trend line coming from August high. Additionally, technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within negative territory, with limited downward momentum, but anyway favoring a new leg lower on a break below 0.7810, the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.7810 0.7785 0.7730

Resistance levels: 0.7850 0.7895 0.7925

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD