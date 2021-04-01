AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD topped exactly at minor resistance at 7625/35, keeping bears in full control.
NZDUSD topped exactly at first resistance at 7015/25 again yesterday Outlook remains negative.
Daily Analysis
AUDUSD retests the March low at 7575/65. A break below 7555 is expected eventually (although not necessarily today) targeting 7535 & very strong support at 7520/10.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance again at 7625/35. Important resistance at the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80. Watch for a high for the week but shorts need stops above 7690.
NZDUSD still holding first resistance at 7015/25 as predicted. Unlikely now, but a break higher can target strong resistance at 7060/70. Watch for a high for the day. However a break above 7080 opens the door to very strong resistance at 7135/45.
Minor support at last week’s low at 6950/40. A break below 6940 is likely eventually targeting 6910/00, perhaps as far as support at the 200 day moving average at 6875/65.
Chart
