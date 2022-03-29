The AUD/USD pair rebounded after registering only false breakdowns below the weekly pivot point of 0.7470. Now, it tries to test and retest the immediate upside obstacles. Fundamentally, the Aussie received a helping hand from the Australian Retail Sales. The economic indicator reported a 1.8% growth exceeding the 0.9% growth expected. Later, the US JOLTS Job Openings could be reported at 11.00M, while the CB Consumer Confidence could drop from 110.5 to 106.9 points.

Technically, the currency pair signaled a bearish divergence. It has dropped below the immediate uptrend line signaling a potential corrective phase. Still, in the short term, the rate turned to the upside as the pivot point represents a strong downside obstacle. So, only a new lower low, a valid breakdown below the pivot point (0.7470) coula activate a larger downside movement. As you can see on the H4, the AUD/USD pair developed a minor flag which could represent a downside continuation pattern.

