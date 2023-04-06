AUD/USD: Correction 4 is completed, we are waiting for a drop in impulse 5

In the long term, AUDUSD seems to be forming a global correction b of the cycle degree, taking the structure of the primary double zigzag.
As part of the actionary wave, two parts can be completed an impulse (A) and an intermediate correction (B) in the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.
At the moment, an impulse (C) can be built, consisting of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5.
It is assumed that impulse (C), like the previous impulse (A), will end at a minimum of 0.617.
Let's look at the second scenario, in which you can see the incomplete intermediate correction (B).
There is a possibility that the correction (B) will take the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z, as in the first scenario, but its end will be slightly higher.
Most likely, in the last section we see the construction of a minor wave Z. This wave may end in the form of a minute double zigzag near 0.731.
At that level, correction (B) will be at 76.4% of impulse (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
