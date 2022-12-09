Daily currency update
The Australian dollar is starting to enjoy a sustained recovery period after posting gains for the second consecutive day against the US dollar, having broken through the key resistance level of US$0.6750. Lackluster US economic data bear most of the responsibility for the modest slide-off during the US session, as Jobless Claims had risen as forecasted to 230,000 in the week ending December 3. Continuing Claims also increased by 62,000 to 1.671 million in the week ending November 26, which was 96,000 more than what the market had forecasted, the highest level since February. Rising commodity prices of gold, silver and crude oil have also aided the Australian dollar in gaining some momentum, providing an overall positive short-term outlook for the AUD/USD pair. The next levels of resistance are US$0.6780 and US$0.6795, which will extend a broader and longer run recovery towards US$0.6800 and beyond going into the new year. All eyes will be on US domestic data (PPI MoM, Michigan consumer sentiment preliminary, etc.) and China, which will be reporting its consumer price index for November this Friday with the market forecasting an increase of 1.5% p.a.
Key movers
The US dollar has lost territory versus most of its key competitive majors before consolidating for the remainder of the US session, with the improved US stocks sentiment providing some support. The aforementioned increase in jobless claims and continuing claims were not taken favourably by the market whilst looking at other domestic growth areas which may combat rising inflation worries. In the absence of top-tier numbers and ahead of next week’s central bank decision, volatility has enjoyed a decline as the market is uncertain of the monetary policy movements to be expected. The market awaits the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of England providing updates on monetary policy next week. The GBP/USD and EUR/USD pairs have both reasonably tracked sideways for the last eight days, however, gains have been posted on the day of 0.35% and 0.49% respectively. The CAD/USD pair appreciated a push upward as general USD weakness prevailed. Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, Sharon Kozicki has advised that the bank will act strongly if required to adjust interest rates, following a review of recent economic data. Nothing to note on the JPY front with minimal movements seen on the day, currently trading at 135.67. The Chinese yuan has been able to hold onto its run higher, which started on November 27 as China continues to ease its Covid-zero policy and begin its path back to normality. Looking ahead, China will be reporting its consumer price index for November this Friday with the market forecasting an increase of 1.5% p.a., alongside the US announcing wholesale inflation data through their PPI release.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6725 – 0.6780 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 1.5661 – 1.5552 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.8050 – 1.8190 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0565 – 1.0626 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9165 – 0.9250 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end choppy week above 1.0500
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Friday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading flat on the day, however, the pair managed to shake off the bearish pressure and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD gains traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800
After having climbed to a fresh daily high of $1,804, Gold price erased some of its daily gains and declined below $1,800 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3.5% after PPI data, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing.
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
NVDA may bounce second day in a row on inflation data
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is rising in Friday's premarket a day after it closed up a hefty 6.5% on more news that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking is beginning to deliver results.