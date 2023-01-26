Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar sought to consolidate Wednesday’s late upturn, maintaining a break above US$0.71 despite an uptick in US rates and dollar demand. Having lurched through resistance at US$0.7060 following Wednesday’s inflation surprise, the AUD pushed through US$0.71 through trade on Thursday, marking fresh highs just north of US$0.7140, a level not seen since August. With domestic markets closed for Australia Day the AUD offered little through the local session tracking between US$0.71 and US$0.7120. Having pushed higher ahead of key US data notes the AUD then slid toward session lows at US$0.7080. Stronger than anticipated US GDP growth and a downturn in weekly jobless claims helped fuel a short-term surge in US dollar demand. The AUD however quickly found support edging back toward US$0.7115 after closer analysis of headline numbers suggest a broadly weaker US economy. While headline data remains elevated, strength across a few key data points belies an otherwise soft underbelly allowing investors to double down on bets the Fed will be forced to moderate the pace of interest rate adjustment when it meets next week. With little of note’s on today’s domestic docket our attentions turn to Japanese CPI data ahead of next weeks run of central bank policy updates.
Key Movers
The Japanese yen was the weakest of majors through trade on Thursday giving up ground amid a backdrop of elevated global rates and expectations for an uptick in domestic inflation. The US dollar pushed through 130 to mark intraday highs at 130.61 before edging back toward 130.30 leading into this morning’s open. Stronger than anticipated US GDP data and a downturn in weekly jobless claims helped boost near-term demand for the USD. The world’s largest economy grew nearly 3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, spurred by sustained consumer demand. While consumer spending drove growth, a closer inspection of key US input indicators suggest the US economy is slowing down. Elevated consumer spending did slow when compared with activity through Q3 and action across retail and business investment plummeted. Inventory and building growth remained flat and while Jobless claims continued to run below expectations they do not reflect a string of recent layoffs. Continuing jobless claims are rising, suggesting it is taking longer now to find a job than it was 12 months ago, a sure sign cracks are appearing in the labour market. In other news, the Canadian dollar was the strongest of the majors as oil prices provided upside support following the Bank of Canada’s decision to take stock and pause its tightening cycle. With little of note on today’s ticket, outside Tokyo CPI data, our attentions turn to next weeks Fed and ECB policy updates.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6980 – 0.7180 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6480 – 0.6580 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7350 – 1.7550 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0890 – 1.0990 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9450 – 0.9550 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7100
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is still gaining some ground against the US Dollar on Thursday but retreats after hitting a new 7-month high at 0.7142. Some of the earlier AUD/USD gains were erased on upbeat economic data from the United States (US). Therefore, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7109, slightly above the opening price.
EUR/USD: Bears looking for a premium and eye 1.0800
EUR/USD is running higher in the latter part of the US session following a blow-off to the downside on the back of some generally solid US data on Thursday. The US Dollar has benefitted and has been teasing in markets today, testing key trendline resistance in the 102s.
Gold teases bears ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite United States inflation gauge
Gold price pushes back the bulls at the nine-month high, after rising for the last three consecutive days, even as it seesaws around $1,930 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest pullback could be linked to the rebound in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar after the key data.
FTX lawyers to drag founder Sam Bankman-Fried's family to force answer and provide documents
FTX saga seems to be getting personal as the bankrupt exchange's lawyers are now targeting not the founder but his family members. Sam Bankman-Fried, despite being cooperative and helpful as much as even going to jail, has failed to turn up all the information about the misappropriated funds, resulting in the current development.
US data drives equities higher, although inflation remains key
Stocks are on the rise in the wake of positive jobs, growth, and manufacturing data. However, that ability to treat good news as a positive for equities will be reliant on continued inflation declines.