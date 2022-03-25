RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European trading hours and retreated from session tops. The data from Germany showed that Ifo Expectations Index slumped to 85.1 in March from 98.4 in February, missing analysts' estimate of 92 by a wide margin. Ahead of the US data, the pair trades in a tight range above 1.1000.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3200 on improving mood
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3150 in the early European session after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK but managed to erase its daily losses. Supported by the improving market mood, the pair clings to modest daily gains near 1.3200.
Gold fluctuates above $1,950 as US T-bond yields stay calm
Gold is moving sideways in a narrow channel above $1,950 on Friday as markets remain quiet in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is also staying flat on the day, allowing gold to remain directionless.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions that are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
Nio Inc sees a late day surge ahead of earnings call
NIO saw a nice recovery during intraday trading, as investors made a bullish push into the green ahead of the company’s earnings call. On Thursday, shares of Nio gained 0.50% and closed the trading session at $21.98.