Price continues to advance targeting the 0.7555 monthly resistance level. Will price offer a pullback to the 0.7441 weekly support level?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.3200 to snap two-day downtrend ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily gains in three. Sluggish Asian session triggered market’s consolidation amid steady yields. UK, US PMIs came in mixed to challenge central bankers but Ukraine-led risk-aversion favored bears previously.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold braces for $2,000 as Ukraine conflict, inflation woes join steady yields
Gold prices rise for the third consecutive day as buyers approach two-week high. Hidden bullish RSI divergence, break of short-term SMAs favor bulls. USD pullback adds strength to the upside momentum, yields, Fedspeak and Ukraine headlines are the key catalysts.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20 after analysts cheered the company’s $1 trillion opportunity in data center offerings.