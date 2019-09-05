AUD/USD Continues its Impressive Rally

AUD/USD continued its move off the recent lows to increase its gains to over 1.5% over the last three days moving back towards the center of the downward sloping channel. The commodity currency began its rally after Australia released its Q3 GDP, which came in as expected. In addition to the economic data, the ongoing US-China trade war tensions have been easing as potential meetings were discussed for mid-September between the two rival countries.
The pair traded right into the 38.2% retracement of the July 19th highs to the September 13th lows at 0.6356. There is also horizontal resistance here as it is close to the daily candle low from June 18th. The next area of resistance is the 50% retracement of the previously mentioned move and horizontal resistance, which comes in around 0.6910/0.6930. Above that, resistance comes in at the top of the channel near 0.7000.
On a four-hour chart, the RSI is overbought and beginning to turn down. This typically indicates that the move may be a bit overdone and a pullback is near. On the same shorter-term timeframe, AUD/USD is also trading back towards the top of a trading range dating back to August 1st. There isn’t much support below until 0.6677.
Strong resistance above current levels of 0.6813 makes this a prime candidate for at least a short-term pullback. Stops may be placed about the horizonal trendline and 38.2% retracement level at 0.6828. A target possible could be the previous lows of 0.6677.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report
US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.
GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.
USD/JPY climbs to weekly highs above 107 as USD gains traction on ISM data
The USD/JPY pair stretched higher and broke above the 107 handle in the last hour as the Greenback staged a decisive recovery on the back of upbeat data.
Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.
Gold tumbles to $1507, then rebounds to $1520 on a volatile day
Gold is having the worst performance so far in months even after trimming losses over the last hour. XAU/USD opened the day above $1,550/oz, near multi-year highs and then collapsed to $1,507, the lowest level in almost three weeks.