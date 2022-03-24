The AUD/USD continues with an uptrend. We have a strong move which shows strength above important levels of support. I expect the uptrend to continue. I have 3 positions to the long side, scaling in with a new one as a part of my MEGATREND methodology. H4 IO (inside outside) entry. The first target is 0.7662 followed by 0.8000 as the final TP. Once the price gets to important levels, scaling out and putting SL to BE is advised.

