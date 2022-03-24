AUD/USD technical analysis
-
Uptrend continues.
-
Good R:R.
-
W H5 next target.
-
Above W H5 full recovery.
-
1 more long added.
H4 chart AUD/USD
-
Swing 1.
-
Swing 2.
-
Touch of the TL.
-
First entry.
-
Target.
The AUD/USD continues with an uptrend. We have a strong move which shows strength above important levels of support. I expect the uptrend to continue. I have 3 positions to the long side, scaling in with a new one as a part of my MEGATREND methodology. H4 IO (inside outside) entry. The first target is 0.7662 followed by 0.8000 as the final TP. Once the price gets to important levels, scaling out and putting SL to BE is advised.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.1000 with the initial market reaction to the upbeat Markit PMI data from Germany and the eurozone but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. Investors await February Durable Goods Orders, PMI data for the US and the NATO summit on Russia.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3200 on improving market mood
GBP/USD fell toward mid-1.3100s after mixed UK PMI data earlier in the day but managed to erase its losses. With UK's FTSE 100 and US stocks futures indexes trading in positive territory, GBP/USD recovered to 1.3200 area to turn flat on the day.
Gold gains traction, climbs to 10-day high above $1,950
Following Wednesday's rebound, gold fluctuated in a relatively tight range near $1,940 before regaining its traction on Thursday. Ahead of key data releases from the US, gold is trading at fresh 10-day highs above $1,950.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
Tesla Inc extends streak to seven as Berlin opens doors for Europe
TSLA surged past the $1,000 plateau Wednesday morning, but market weakness in the afternoon saw the stock close below the mark. Shares of TSLA gained 0.52% and closed the trading day at $999.11.