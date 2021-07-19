AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD closes on strong support at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7395. A break lower is a sell signal.
NZDUSD held inside Wednesday’s range on Thursday & we held within Thursday’s range on Friday. Therefore same levels apply for today.
AUDJPY shorts at first resistance at 8190/8210 worked perfectly on the slide towards best support at 8120/00. The pair remains in a bear trend so the outlook is negative for the start of this week.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD is likely to break support at 7420/10 for a sell signal initially targeting 7350/40 perhaps as far as 7310/00. Further losses look likely eventually to the 200 weeks moving average at 7240/30.
Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend. Strong resistance at 7450/60. Shorts need stops above 7480.
Holding minor resistance at 7490/99 keeps us in the sideways range for today retargeting 7465/50 before strong
NZDUSD first resistance at 7045/55 then 200-day moving average resistance at 7075/85. A break higher however targets 7100/05 then resistance at 7120/30.
Very minor support at 7010/7000 but below here can target 6930/20. A break below 6910 is a sell signal targeting 6890 & 6855/45.
AUDJPY holding first resistance at 8190/8210 to test the best support at 8120/00. Longs need stops below 8085. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8045/35 then 8010/00. First resistance again at 8190/8210. Further gains test strong resistance at 8235/45. A break above 8260 targets 8300/10.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips under 1.18 as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, extending its gains as worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain weigh on the market mood.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 on greenback strength
Gold holds lower ground while heading towards $1800 in early Europe. Gold's latest pullback could be traced to risk-aversion amid covid woes in Asia-Pacific. Also, putting a safe-haven bid under the dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.