AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD closes on strong support at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7395. A break lower is a sell signal.

NZDUSD held inside Wednesday’s range on Thursday & we held within Thursday’s range on Friday. Therefore same levels apply for today.

AUDJPY shorts at first resistance at 8190/8210 worked perfectly on the slide towards best support at 8120/00. The pair remains in a bear trend so the outlook is negative for the start of this week.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD is likely to break support at 7420/10 for a sell signal initially targeting 7350/40 perhaps as far as 7310/00. Further losses look likely eventually to the 200 weeks moving average at 7240/30.

Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend. Strong resistance at 7450/60. Shorts need stops above 7480.

Holding minor resistance at 7490/99 keeps us in the sideways range for today retargeting 7465/50 before strong

NZDUSD first resistance at 7045/55 then 200-day moving average resistance at 7075/85. A break higher however targets 7100/05 then resistance at 7120/30.

Very minor support at 7010/7000 but below here can target 6930/20. A break below 6910 is a sell signal targeting 6890 & 6855/45.

AUDJPY holding first resistance at 8190/8210 to test the best support at 8120/00. Longs need stops below 8085. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8045/35 then 8010/00. First resistance again at 8190/8210. Further gains test strong resistance at 8235/45. A break above 8260 targets 8300/10.

Chart