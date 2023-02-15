Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar fell through trade on Wednesday giving up US$0.69 amid souring risk sentiment and a broadly stronger US dollar. Having opened near US$0.70 the AUD fell steadily through the domestic session as risk demand faltered and investors appeared reluctant in extending gains amid a backdrop of higher global rates and near-term monetary policy uncertainty. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe spoke at a senate hearing and offered little new guidance, instead reiterating the banks hawkish commitment to controlling inflation. With little else of note on the domestic ticket attentions turned to the keenly anticipated US retail sales data update. Consumer spending jumped 3% in January, suggesting consumer demand in the US remains strong. The upturn in activity surpassed consensus estimates and helped drive GDP expectations, bond yields and rate estimates higher. Sustained strength across the labour market, key services and consumer demand have elevated expectations for Fed policy as market adjust forecasts expecting rates to remain elevated for longer. The AUD slid below US$0.69 touching intraday lows south of US$0.6870 before finding support. Down 1.5% on the day the AUD has found some backing and opens this morning right on US$0.69. Our attentions turn now to local labour market data where we anticipate steady jobs growth and an unemployment rate of 3.5%. A robust read will underpin expectations for more hawkish RBA policy while any signs of fragility could see the currency test year to date lows and break toward US$0.6850.
Key Movers
The US dollar outpaced all majors through trade on Wednesday elevated by stronger than anticipated domestic data and a souring in risk demand. US retail sales lurched upward in January surpassing consensus estimates and defying suggestions consumer sentiment is wavering. Retail spending jumped 3% while housing data improved and manufacturing tracked higher. The balance of stronger data has prompted analyst to lift US GDP expectations, fueling an uptick in bond yields and rates. The narrative has shifted and there is now a broadly held expectation interest rates will remain elevated for longer. 2 and 10 year yields rose forcing a downturn across key equity indices and risk assets. The negative risk backdrop and higher global rates hurt commodity currencies and the Yen. The JPY gave up more ground to the USD as the worlds base currency pushed through 134 JPY. The Euro slipped below US$1.07 while the GBP was one of the days worst performers down 1.4% on the day. UK CPI inflation fell more than markets anticipated but still remains shockingly high at 10.1% While there is a expectation The Bank of England will need to maintain interest rate pressure in order to control inflation through the medium term UK yields fell on the day, widening the yield differential and exacerbating the GBP downturn. Having given up US$1.21 and US$1.2050 the GPB found support on moves below 1.20 and opens this morning marginally above 1.2025. With little of note on today’s macroeconomic ticket our attentions turn to commentary from key Fed policy makers.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6830 – 0.7000 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6430 – 0.6520 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.7320 – 1.7580 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0950 – 1.1050 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9180 – 0.9320 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD licks its wounds near 0.6900 ahead of Aussie employment data
AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily loss in a fortnight at weekly low. Strong US data saw Treasury bond yields, US Dollar run-up. RBA’s Lowe fails to impress hawks despite signaling inflation fears.
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0700 and at risk of falling further Premium
EUR/USD fell to 1.0660 on Tuesday, recovering just modestly ahead of the daily close. Soft Euro Zone data and upbeat United States one skewed the risk to the downside in a risk-averse environment.
Gold bears remain keen on $1,825
Gold price was pressured on a firmer US Dollar on Wednesday. The United States Retail sales jump 3% in January, smashing expectations despite an inflation increase that might have otherwise kept consumers' hands in their pockets.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million prison bond signees revealed by court
FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried are both dealing with their own issues, and the court seems to be adding to them. The most recent move places crucial information regarding Bankman-Fried in public view as the names of his rescuers came to light.
What does the new BoJ Governor mean for the yen?
On February 14, the Japanese government officially nominated Kazuo Ueda for taking the helm at the Bank of Japan when Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April. This has left investors scratching their heads to figure out whether and when the BoJ will scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy.