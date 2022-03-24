The Aussie has been outperforming during 2022. The booming commodities market and a robust domestic economy will likely keep the Australian dollar well supported. However, an adverse risk could undermine its gains.
Due to the market's desire to price in RBA hikes earlier than official commentary indicates, the downside to the AUD will be limited despite the contrast between the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal Reserve policy.
With metals prices rallying sharply, the Aussie is finding support against the dollar in its 0.75 range, which means it is attracting more flows against the greenback.
Technical view
On the daily chart, after completing a double-bottom pattern followed by a pullback to the 50-day EMA, Aussie buyers have taken a breather on Thursday on the verge of the 127.2% Fibonacci level at 0.75154. If positive momentum gain traction to overcome this barrier, the pair can rise towards 0.76109, which lines up with 161.8% Fibonacci extension to reclaim the 5-month highs. Suppose commodities prices hold the back of the Australian dollars. In that case, Buyers may overstep this hurdle, targeting the 0.77163 as the next resistance.
As long as the price moves above the exponential moving averages, the overall outlook for AUD/USD is bullish. However, on the flip side, if the US dollar finds more fans against the Aussie, the price can drop to the previous top of 0.7440. If buyers ignore this level, sellers may drive the market lower towards the support area of exponential moving averages. The further decline can send the price towards the 0.71645 barrier.
Momentum oscillators support bullish bias. RSI is moving in buying territory. Momentum is above 100-baseline. And positive MACD bars advance above the signal line, which is also trending upwards.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests 2022 highs above 0.7500 on weaker US dollar
AUD/USD is testing fresh 2022 highs near 0.7525, underpinned by a renewed selling wave on the US dollar across the board. Australia follows the West to announce fresh sanctions on Russia, Belarus. Market sentiment dwindles as geopolitical, inflation fears join firmer oil and gold prices.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold braces for $2,000 as Ukraine conflict, inflation woes join steady yields
Gold prices rise for the third consecutive day as buyers approach two-week high. Hidden bullish RSI divergence, break of short-term SMAs favor bulls. USD pullback adds strength to the upside momentum, yields, Fedspeak and Ukraine headlines are the key catalysts.
XLM price looks dicey as bulls are inching away from a strong Fibonacci level
XLM price has traders feeling less enthusiastic about placing an entry as it has serious resistance barriers lying ahead. XLM price has recently broken out of a pennant-like formation on the 9-hour chart. Pennants are commonly known to project volatile momentum in the direction they break.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20 after analysts cheered the company’s $1 trillion opportunity in data center offerings.