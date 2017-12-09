AUD/USD: business confidence drags Aussie lower

The AUD/USD pair trades marginally lower daily basis, as dollar's positive tone persist on a continuous recovery in market's sentiment. The pair trades as high as 0.8048 daily basis, as data coming from Australia overnight was mixed. The NAB business conditions index for August held at 15, near record highs, but business confidence edged sharply lower, with the index down to 5 from previous 12. The pair trades midway between its daily range, short term bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as the early advance was contained by selling interest around its 20 SMA, which loses upward strength, whilst technical indicators remain within negative territory, with the RSI losing upward strength, but the Momentum still heading south. The pair would need to break below the 0.8000 figure to confirm further declines towards the next strong support, at 0.7965, whilst the upward potential will remain limited as long as the price remains below 0.8060.

