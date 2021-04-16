AUD/USD – NZD/USD

AUD/USD higher to 7761.

NZD/USD higher to 7180.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD key support at 7715/05. Minor resistance at 7740/45 before resistance at 7765/75. A good chance of a high for the day here. Bulls then need a break above 7785.

Strong support at 7715/05 & again at 7680/70. Longs need stops below 7655.

NZDUSD support at 7150/40 today holding here re-targets 7175/80, perhaps as far as 7200/7205.

Strong support at 7150/40 & again at 7095/90.

Chart