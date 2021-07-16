AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD trades from strong support at 7420/10 up to first resistance at 7490/99 in a developing sideways trend. A good market for scalpers!
NZDUSD held inside Wednesday’s range.
AUDJPY we wrote: breaks minor support at 8220/00 targeting 8190 then best support at 8120/00…
Unfortunately we missed the target by 23 pips.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD longs from strong support at 7420/10 target 7460 & first resistance at 7490/99 for profit taking. A break higher today targets resistance at 7545/55. Watch for a high for the day. However bulls need a break above 7585/95 for a medium term buy signal.
Holding minor resistance at 7490/99 keeps us in the sideways range for today retargeting 7465/50 before strong support at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7395. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 7365/60.
NZDUSD first resistance at 7045/55. 200 day moving average resistance at 7075/85. A break higher however targets 7100/05 then resistance at 7120/30.
Holding below 7010/7000 this morning risks a slide to 6930/20. A break below 6910 is a sell signal targeting 6890 & 6855/45.
AUDJPY holding first resistance at 8190/8210 risks a slide to towards best support at 8120/00. Longs need stops below 8080. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8045/35 then 8010/00.First resistance at 8190/8210. Further gains test strong resistance at 8235/45. A break above 8260 targets 8300/10.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1800, focus on EU, US consumer-centric data
EUR/USD pares intraday losses while defending the 1.1800 level amid improving market mood. The US dollar struggles to cheer Treasury yields rebound, coronavirus concerns. Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will hold the key.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid the US dollar's retreat. The UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump. EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation. US consumer data eyed.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.