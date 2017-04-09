AUD/USD: bulls lead despite intraday slide

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7957

The AUD/USD pair fell modestly with the weekly opening, weighed down by falling equities. Dollar's broad weakness, however, keeps the downside limited in the pair that trades in the upper half of Friday's range. Australian inflation remained pretty much unchanged in August according to the TD securities inflation report, up in the month by 0.1% and by 2.6% when compared to a year earlier. Attention now shifts to the RBA monetary policy meeting early Tuesday, generally expected to be a non-event. Anyway, speculative interest will be looking for clues on future decisions, and whether Lowe & Co. changed their on-hold stance. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above its 20 SMA which converges flat with the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline around 0.7935, providing an immediate short term support. In the same chart, technical indicators consolidate within positive territory with limited upward strength. The pair needs to advance beyond the 0.7960/70 price zone to be able to gather some upward strength, but will probably meet selling interest on an approach to the 0.8000 region, in the case of a sudden advance.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7900 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7965 0.8000 0.8040

