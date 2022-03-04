AUD/USD bulls celebrate a bullish reversal
On Friday, Australia's dollar is trading at its highest level since mid-November after recovering in February from an early setback this year. Major gains in commodity prices have propelled the Australian dollar's strength.
On the daily chart, Aussie was trending down in the last year. After sellers failed to make a lower low in late January, bulls took control of the market and rallied to 200-day EMA. It seems they will keep this bull party intact as they violated the confluence of resistances on the back of rising commodities prices. They overcame the 200-day EMA and falling trendline at one shot yesterday and are now challenging with the 38.2% retracement of the prior downtrend.
Moreover, a decisive break above the 0.73130 has confirmed the completion of a double-bottom pattern, which is a significant bullish reversal pattern. It won't be out of expectations if we see some consolidation at the current level. However, suppose buyers find enough strength to clear the 0.73638 barrier. In that case, the pair will open to test the next resistance area between 0.74650 and 0.74865. further positive momentum can push prices higher towards the five-month high at 0.75540.
Otherwise, if this height scares buyers and makes them retreat, Aussie may return to retest the broken trendline, aligning with the 200-day exponential moving average. Intensifying bearish momentum can result in a downside breakout that may drag prices down towards the 23.6% retracement at 0.72120.
Momentum oscillators support bullish bias. RSI is moving up in buying area, approaching 70-level. Momentum has chilled at the peak but is still confidently above the 100-baseline in buying territory. Likewise, MACD bars are growing in the positive region, distancing above the rising signal line.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.