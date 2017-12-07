AUD/USD: bullish with scope limited

The AUD/USD pair trades higher for a fourth consecutive day, a handful of pips below its daily high of 0.76664, with the Aussie backed by dollar's weakness rather than self-strength. Local consumer confidence released overnight rose by 0.4% to 96.6 in July, compared to 96.2 in June according to Westpac, still the eight consecutive month that the index results below 100, a sign that pessimists outnumber optimists. The positive tone in equities, keeps the pair up ahead of Wall Street's opening and Yellen. The pair is technically bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as the price continues advancing above a bullish 20 SMA, although the momentum is still limited, as indicators stand pat within positive territory. Beyond the daily high, the pair has scope to advance up to 0.7700 and beyond, but beware of quick profit taking on a break above the figure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.