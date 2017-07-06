AUD/USD: bullish towards 0.7600
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7556
The AUD/USD pair trades at a fresh 6-week high this Wednesday, with the Aussie backed by easing risk aversion and better-than-expected Q1 GDP figures in Australia released at the beginning of the day. The economy grew by 0.3% in the three months to March, beating expectations of 0.2%, but below previous 1.1% The annualized figure came in at 1.7%, above the 1.5% forecasted. The pair traded as high as 0.7565 and trades some 10 pips below it ahead of the US opening, maintaining the positive tone although with intraday technical indicators beginning to look exhausted in overbought territory, not enough to trigger a downward move, but at least enough to anticipate some consolidation. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads sharply higher below the current level, having crossed above the 200 EMA, maintaining the risk towards the upside. Further gains beyond the daily high should lead to a quick test of the 0.7600 figure, although gains beyond this last won't be that easy to achieve.
Support levels: 0.7540 0.7490 0.7450
Resistance levels: 0.7565 0.7600 0.7640
