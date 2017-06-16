AUD/USD: bullish, despite limited upward momentum
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7605
As dollar demand eased, the Aussie recovered ground, with the pair back trading around 2-month highs right above the 0.7600 figure. There were no major macroeconomic releases in Australia overnight to support the AUD, although recovering equities had their share on supporting the pair's advance. The short term picture keeps favoring the upside, despite the limited intraday momentum, given that in the 4 hours chart, early declines met buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hover well above their mid-lines, lacking directional strength.
The pair topped earlier this week at 0.7635, now the level to surpass to confirm additional gains towards the 0.7700 region, where profit taking will likely trigger a pullback ahead of the weekend, and due to the level being a critical long term resistance.
Support levels: 0.7580 0.7550 0.7520
Resistance levels: 0.7635 0.7680 0.7710
