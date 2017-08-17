AUD/USD: bullish, but far from critical 0.8000

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7930

The AUD/USD pair advanced up to 0.7962 this Thursday, its highest in over two weeks, backed by a softer greenback overnight and solid Australian employment data. The country created 27,900 new jobs in July, although with a large increase in part-time jobs and a 20.3K decline in fulltime ones. The unemployment rate came in at 5.6% from a previous 5.7%, despite an improvement in the participation rate to 65.1%. The pair retreated early London as the greenback attracted some buying interest, but buyers contained the decline around 0.7910, pushing it back higher. The recovery in equities, as European indexes are trying to revert their early losses, also help the Aussie. The technical picture for the pair is bullish, as in the 4 hours chart, the price holds well above its 20 SMA whilst technical indicators resumed their advance within positive territory after correcting overbought conditions. Beyond the mentioned high, the pair has scope to test the 0.8000 level and even extend up to 0.8042, this month high.

Support levels: 0.0.7910 0.7875 0.7830

Resistance levels: 0.7965 0.8000 0.8045

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD